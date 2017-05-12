Moon Jae-in orders scrapping of state textbooks

President Moon Jae-in ordered the scrapping of the controversial state-published history textbooks, a signature project of impeached former President Park Geun-hye, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.



The newly elected president has also issued a directive to allow a song, banned under the previous conservative administrations, to be sung at the upcoming event that marks the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju. With the presidential order, “March for the Beloved” will likely be sung for the first time in nine years.



“The president has ordered a withdrawal of state-published history textbooks,” presidential secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a briefing. “The decision shows Moon’s firm will to block any attempt to use history education for political purposes.”



Textbooks were to be introduced at middle and high schools nationwide in 2018.



Chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan speaks at a press briefing at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 12, 2017 (Yonhap)