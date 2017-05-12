[Eye Interview] A bank for modern-day Jean Valjeans

In “Les Miserables,” Victor Hugo’s 1862 classic set in the French Revolution, the main protagonist Jean Valjean ends up spending 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving children.



In South Korea in 2015, a bank opened to help modern-day Jean Valjeans, poor petty offenders who go to jail because they can’t afford to pay a few million won in fines and penalties.



“As long as their offenses are not grave, we consider lending,” Oh Chang-ik, head of the Jean Valjean Bank said during an interview with The Korea Herald.





Oh Chang-ik, head of Jean Valjean Bank poses in an interview with The Korea Herald. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)