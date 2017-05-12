EXID to tour Asia

Promotional poster for EXID's Asia tour (Banana Culture Entertainment)

Girl group EXID is embarking on it first Asia tour in June, its agency Banana Culture Entertainment announced Friday.EXID will kick off the tour with a Hong Kong concert on June 17, and proceed to Singapore and other countries, the agency said.The girl group has been rising in popularity throughout Asia. Its recent song “Night Rather Than Day” topped the Chinese YinYuetai charts, the iTunes KPOP charts, the Malaysia iTune KPOP chart and the Vietnamese iTunes charts upon its April release.EXID plans to continue to expand promotional activities abroad.The originally five-member girl group, formed in 2012, currently includes LE, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa as active members. Lead singer Solji is currently taking a break from group activities due to health issues.The group shot to fame with the addictive 2014 hit single “Up & Down.”By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)