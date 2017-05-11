BTS storms Japan's Oricon chart with new mini album

(Yonhap)

South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, rose to No. 1 on a major music chart in Japan with its latest Japanese mini album Thursday, its agency said."Blood Sweat & Tears," BTS' seventh Japanese single released Wednesday, topped the Oricon Daily Single Chart, selling over 141,000 copies as of Thursday morning, according to Big Hit Entertainment, the team's management agency.The mini album holds three songs previously released in South Korea -- "Blood Sweat & Tears" from 2016, and "Spring Day" and "Not Today" from earlier this year -- but newly recorded in Japanese.It marks the group's fourth-consecutive No. 1 album on the Oricon Daily Single Chart following 2015's "For You" and "I Need U," and 2016's "Run." The seven-member group also met with some 2,500 Japanese fans Wednesday at a promotional event in Tokyo's Roppongi Hills.BTS has recently been nominated for the Billboard Music Award's "Top Social Media Artist" this year, competing against Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes. (Yonhap)