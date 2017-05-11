Korea asks for Chinese gov't help with deadly bus accident

Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam has asked for the Chinese government's assistance in handling the aftermath of a deadly car accident in China which killed 10 Korean children, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.





A school bus caught fire in a car accident inside the Taojiakuang Tunnel in Weihai, a city in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Tuesday, killing 10 South Korean kindergarteners and two Chinese people aboard the vehicle.In a meeting with Amb. Qiu Guohong on Wednesday, Lim requested the Chinese government's "continued cooperation and assistance," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.The ambassador reiterated the Chinese leadership's full commitment to handling the accident and promised that the Chinese Embassy in Seoul will provide all possible support, including smooth visa issuance for the bereaved families, the ministry noted.