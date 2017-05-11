Kia begins taking orders for Stinger sports car in domestic market

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday began taking pre-orders for its much-awaited sports car, with domestic sales due to start late next month.



The maker of the K5 midsize sedan and the Sorento sport-utility vehicle has unveiled the prices and features of its first vehicle that will carry an independent Stinger badge without the KIA logo.



The Stinger comes in three engines -- a 2.0 turbo, a 3.3 twin-turbo, and a 2.2 diesel engine -- all mated to an eight-speed automatic gear box. The 3.3 turbo with 370 horsepower on tap and 52.0 kilogram-force meter of torque can push the car from naught to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.9 seconds, the company said in a statement.The price ranges between 35 million won and 49 million won ($31,000-43,400) depending on "advanced" safety features and options such as the all-wheel-drive function, the statement said.The Stinger also carries seven air bags in all models and a launch control function, an electric aid to assist drivers in accelerating rapidly from a standing start, it said.Customers can selectively choose safety features such as highway driving assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning, a company spokesman said.Kia plans to run a "circuit challenging program" to offer buyers of the sports sedan an opportunity to drive it on the tracks, he said.Meanwhile, the Stinger will be sold overseas with the KIA logo, which is expected to boost sales. The company has yet to decide on the Stinger's timeframe for export.Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., introduced its Audi A4 challenger at motor shows held in Geneva, Detroit and Seoul from January to March. (Yonhap)