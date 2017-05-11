Media-friendly Yoon to bridge new president with public

Born in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Yoon, 53, worked as a political journalist at Donga Ilbo from 1990 to 2008. He penned the famous exclusive disclosure of former President Roh Tae-woo’s slush funds in 1995.
|Senior presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan (Yonhap)
With his broad network of journalists, professors and businesspeople, Yoon is seen to have been chosen by President Moon Jae-in to facilitate smooth communication with the media.
In 2008, Yoon moved to Naver, the country’s top internet firm, to head its media services business. He served as an executive vice president of the company until joining Moon’s election campaign in March.
At Moon’s camp, Yoon spearheaded campaigning on social network sites.
“Yoon knows not only how the traditional media works, but also the new media,” said a former colleague of Yoon. “His sharp judgment and creativity were recognized throughout his career path. He showed strong passion when he moved from the newspaper to the new media firm by studying new IT jargon and concepts.”
As the social media chief of Moon’s camp, Yoon was credited for coming up with creative ideas for the campaign.
“The Moon Jae-in 1st Street” and “Blue Campaign” were both credited to Yoon. He also planned online video clips featuring Moon’s supporters, including South Chungcheong Province Gov. Ahn Hee-jung, who appeared in the clip dancing.
Yoon graduated from Seoul National University with a major in geography. He is the younger brother of Yoon Young-kwan, who was a foreign minister during the Roh Moo-hyun government.
“As a former political journalist and media-friendly figure with good judgment on state affairs, Yoon will be the right adviser for a president who considers the media as a companion in state affairs and channel of public communication,” said Im Jong-seok, the newly appointed chief of staff for the president at a briefing Thursday.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heralcorp.com)