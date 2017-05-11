[Newsmaker] Progressive professor tapped to overhaul high-profile corruption

The 53-year-old professor at Seoul National University’s law school was named senior presidential secretary for civil affairs on Wednesday.
“Cho is a reformist who believes in the rule of law and is thus the right person to support the president’s determination to reform the prosecution and other power organizations,” said Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok in a press briefing.
|Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, speaks to reporters at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The liberal law professor has long been known for his frequent public appearances and acute remarks against the standing government’s wrongdoings.
Unlike the majority of the SNU law professors, who prioritized the political neutrality of the academia, Cho never refrained from expressing himself over key social issues, especially in denouncing high-profile corruptions and power monopoly.
“The worst president in history has at last been dismissed,” Cho wrote on his Twitter account on March 10, the day which the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment resolution on former President Park Geun-hye.
“Now that the constitutional measure has been taken, it is now time to move on to the criminal measure,” he also said, calling for a stern investigation upon Park.
It was not just upon impeachment and afterwards that Cho raised his voice against Park and her corrupt aides. He had also shown himself during the monthslong candlelight rallies calling for her ouster and the nation’s political reform.
The appointment of the progressive activist figure carried all the more significance as his post as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs had previously been taken by Woo Byung-woo, a pivotal figure in Park’s state scandal.
Because the given position was mostly filled by former senior prosecutors, the past presidential legal affairs chiefs often came under fire for their backscratching ties with the prosecution or influence-peddling upon the judiciary.
But Cho, reflecting his longtime resistance to such power collusion, made it clear from his first day in the Blue House.
“The senior presidential secretary for civil affairs should not take command over the prosecution,” Cho said in a stern tone, almost cutting in on a reporter’s related question.
Also, when asked about his plan on the terms of the prosecutor-general and police chief, he once again asserted that “the issue is not his to discuss,” underlining his will not to exert influence upon the investigation organizations.
As reasons for not taking the bar exam and joining the judiciary or the prosecution, Cho cited the dictatorial government back in the 1980s which failed to reflect the rule of law.
“Back then (in the 1980s), it was common for the police to arrest, threaten and torture students without reason or evidence,” Cho wrote in his book titled “Why do I study the law?”
Those were the times that the nation’s Constitution and Criminal Procedure Code were not properly functioning, according to the law scholar.
“I saw no point in studying law and consequently becoming a member of the judiciary here,” the new presidential aide said, explaining his choice to renounce the state-run bar exam and to carry on his legal studies abroad, at the University of California Berkeley.
Dubbed the ”Gangnam leftist,“ Cho is also known for his affluent background, residing in Seoul‘s Gangnam-gu. His progressive stance is seen as reflecting the 20-40 age group who, regardless of their economic status, tend to stand against the conservative and vested powers.
Having officially engaged with Moon and the main liberal camp back in 2015 as a member of the reform committee, Cho has also been referred to as ”Little Moon“ for his favorable remarks on Moon and his political visions.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)