Banks’ Seoul concert scheduled for July

The poster Banks‘ concert (AIM)

Singer-songwriter Banks will hold her first concert in Korea on July 8 in Seoul, the artist’s promoters said Thursday.According to production agency AIM, the concert will be part of Banks’ international tour promoting her second studio album “The Altar.” The album was released in September last year, and debuted at No. 17 on the US Billboard 200 chart.The 28-year-old’s music has been described as alternative R&B and pop, sometimes being compared to the likes of British chart-topper Ellie Goulding. She has cited Lauryn Hill and Fiona Apple as her biggest influences in the past.Banks gained popularity after her track “Before I Ever Met You,” first posted on a private SoundCloud page in February 2013, ended up being played on BBC Radio. Her debut EP came the following month.Later in the year, she was nominated for MTV‘s “Brand New Nominee” award and BBC’s “Sound of 2014.”Banks’ Seoul concert will be held at Muv Hall in Mapo-gu at 6:00 p.m. on July 8. Tickets cost 88,000 won and will be made available on and offline May 17 at noon.For more information, call (02) 3141-9226.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)