Seventeen announce May comeback

Teaser video for Seventeen’s upcoming album. (Pledis Entertainment)

Boyband Seventeen confirmed its comeback for May 22 on Thursday, and released a teaser video of one of its members on its Naver V Live account.In the video, Vernon appears to look for something in the plains with a compass. He then meets up with his bandmate Woozi and hands him the compass.“The video is a way of announcing a comeback in a different way from the past. It hints at the new aspect of Seventeen that will be shown in the new album,” Pledis Entertainment said.It is the first time that the agency has heralded the group’s comeback by revealing each member’s teaser video.The 13-member group is preparing to release its first album of the year.It has enjoyed commercial and critical success since its 2015 debut, having notched several awards including the main award at Seoul Music Awards in January. The award is given to top K-pop artists in the country.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)