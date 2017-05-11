Apple's iPhone 7 most sold smartphone in world for Q1: data

The iPhone 7, the flagship smartphone of US tech giant Apple Inc., was the most sold handset around the globe in the first quarter, data showed Thursday, while Samsung Electronics Co. mostly shipped budget models over the cited period.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker Strategy Analytics, Apple sold 21.5 million units of the iPhone 7 in the January-March period. The figure accounts for 6.1 percent of the combined shipment of 353 million units posted by smartphone makers around the world.



(Yonhap)

Apple also sold 17.4 million units of the iPhone 7 Plus in the first quarter, with the US giant's iPhone 7 series accounting for more than 11 percent of the global sales of smartphones.China-based OPPO Electronics' R9s smartphone was the third-most sold smartphone in the world over the cited period with 8.9 million units.Samsung Electronics managed to get its budget smartphones, the Galaxy J3 and the Galaxy J5, on the top five list, with 6.1 million units and 5 million units, respectively.The South Korean tech giant has been struggling to maintain its global market share through budget models, as its short-lived flagship, the Galaxy Note 7, was suspended last year due to faulty batteries. (Yonhap)