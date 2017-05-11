Koreans mostly use WiFi network for video streaming over LTE

South Korean smartphone users mostly used the WiFi network to enjoy video-streaming content rather than to use the long-term evolution services, data showed Thursday, apparently due to the burdensome price of the high-speed mobile network.



According to the survey compiled by Nielsen Korea on South Korean users of Android smartphones in March, the WiFi network accounted for 90.7 percent of their time spent on video streaming services. Only 9.3 percent used the LTE networks to watch video content.



Industry watchers said the result shows users still are discouraged by the price of mobile networks.The WiFi network accounted for 98.8 percent of the time spent on video streaming by teenagers, while those in their 20s held a comparable figure of 92 percent.Those in their 30s and 40s held 80 percent and 86.2 percent, respectively, also indicating that the economically active age group was less concerned about paying more for mobile network services.Industry watchers added that in order to induce South Koreans to consume more video content, local mobile carriers should consider developing subscription plans to ease such burdens. (Yonhap)