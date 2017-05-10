Psy returns fresh with infusion of new life, less burden

The singer, who has a 16-year music career under his belt, said he had initially not intended to release a full-length album, considering how fast the current music industry evolves and how quickly songs are consumed by listeners.
Working with young artists from his agency YG Entertainment, however, was like having new life infused into his musical career, which had plateaued since his hit “Gangnam Style” in 2012, Psy said.
|Singer Psy poses for a photo at a press conference for his new eighth album, “4x2=8,” at the Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
“There was a time I considered quitting my job when I was hit with writer’s block while writing one of the tracks for the new album. But then B.I suggested writing about the feeling itself, and that’s how the track ‘The Last Scene’ came into this world.”
Psy’s new album consists of 10 tracks, including the double lead tracks “I Luv It” and “New Face.” It also features big name artists and actors such as Lee Byung-hun and Lee Sung-kyung.
Psy said that he decided to free himself from the burden that the album has to meet the public’s expectations. He confessed that he has been under a lot of pressure from the public regarding his creativity. He was harshly criticized for his recent albums, including his seventh album “Chiljip Psy-da,” which were attacked as copies of the 2012 hit song.
“Many people told me that they got tired of ‘Gangnam Style’ and gave me advice that I should renew my mindset,” Psy said.
“I contemplated for a long time to come up with what a ‘renewed mindset’ was. I failed to reach a conclusion. Instead, I decided to just be myself, and honestly show what I got.”
The singer delayed his return, originally scheduled for last year, after being suspected of links to the political scandal that led to former President Park Geun-hye being removed from office.
Addressing the political turmoil that had engulfed the country, Psy said postponing his comeback was the right choice, while strongly denying the rumors once again.
The delayed comeback had nothing to do with the rumors, he said, adding that he did not release the album earlier because there was no one to enjoy the songs with him back then.
“Now that we have the new president, I want to ask him to bring back laughter and hope to the people again,” the singer said.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)