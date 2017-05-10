Trading in Netmarble shares to begin Friday

Shares of Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile games maker, will begin on the Korea Exchange later this week, the bourse operator said Wednesday.



The value of the initial public offering is expected to stand at about $2.4 billion when Netmarble stocks are listed on the main bourse on Friday.



(Yonhap)

Netmarble sold 20 percent of the company's outstanding stock.Analysts said the price of the stock could be at the top of an indicative range, or 157,000 won ($138) apiece, given bright prospects for the mobile game industry.Last year, Netmarble reported a net profit of 209.2 billion won on sales of 1.9 trillion won. (Yonhap)