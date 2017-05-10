Ahn Cheol-soo faces pressure to quit for ‘survival’ of People Party

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the centrist People‘s Party (Yonhap)

Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party ranked third in the number of votes in the 2017 presidential election, yielding his party’s second position during the race to conservative candidate Hong Joon-pyo.The coming issue is whether Ahn, who had quit his lawmaker status, would leave the centrist party to take responsibility for his worse-than-expected showing in the election.There is a possibility that some lawmakers in the party will highlight Ahn’s failure to secure first place in the party’s home turf, Honam. The region, composed of Gwangju and the Jeolla provinces, cast a majority of ballots to liberal contender Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea.Political watchers raise the possibility that the People’s Party will seek some form a coalition with the ruling Democratic Party, citing a proposal from Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil.Song, said in an interview with a news provider that policy coordination could be possible. But he stressed that the prerequisite for the coalition between the two parties is Ahn’s departure from the People’s Party.“Ahn’s stance has been going against (former President) Roh Moo-hyun’s way fighting with the conservatives in Yeongnam region,” Song said. “(Ahn’s way) is to split the liberals.”Ahn, who had belong to the Democratic Party, established the People’s Party in early 2016 with some Honam-based lawmakers.Though Honam voters made the new party the third-largest in the National Assembly in last year’s legislative general election, they supported Moon and Moon’s Democratic Party this time.Both Ahn and People’s Party chairman Park Jie-won have yet to clarify their future stances, while admitting that they had failed to meet voters expectations.Supporters of businessman-turned-politician Ahn say that it is time for him to break up with “outdated politicians.”“Two out of every 10 voters supported him from the party, whose number of Assembly seats is only 40,” a supporter said. “His loss is more attributable to his colleagues than his own qualification as a presidential candidate.”If Ahn chooses to leave, the party may no longer be able to resist the Democratic Party, which has 119 seats.By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)