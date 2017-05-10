[Herald Interview] First lady Kim Jung-sook aims to be a communicator

President-elect Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook enter the National Assembly to attend the inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Wednesday. (Joint Press Corps)

South Korea's new first lady Kim Jung-sook (left) holds newly elected president Moon Jae-in's hand. (Yonhap)

With Moon Jae-in’s victory Tuesday night, Kim Jung-sook, 62, became Korea’s new first lady.Kim, who studied vocal music at Kyung Hee University where she and Moon were college sweethearts, was a key member of Moon’s campaign team.The first couple’s love story has captivated the people, although theirs was not an easy romance.Moon, then a pro-democracy student activist, was detained several times for leading protests against the Park Chung-hee regime, and later was forcibly enlisted in the elite special forces by the authorities.Kim was by Moon’s side when he sat for the bar exam while serving time in prison for protesting against the Chun Doo-hwan regime, became a human rights lawyer, and embarked on a political career after the death of his close ally, the late President Roh Moo-hyun in 2009.During this year’s short but intense 60-day presidential campaign, Kim was widely credited with having boosted support for Moon among undecided voters in the southwestern Gwangju and Jeolla provinces, also known as Honam.There, Moon scored a landslide victory with 61.6 percent and 62.3 percent of votes, respectively, beating his rivals Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party.The Korea Herald had the opportunity to ask Kim about her role as a first lady, and her response came several hours before the landslide win by her husband late Tuesday.Kim: In the 18th presidential election in December 2012, nearly 92 percent of Gwangju residents voted for Moon (the candidate of the then-main opposition Democratic United Party). Their backing was truly overwhelming. However, despite their faith and earnest support, (my husband) lost the race. We had caused them great pain. After losing the election, I went to Gwangju and I couldn’t help but feel despair and grief in the city. I wanted to apologize as well as thank those who had trust in Moon. And, frankly, I wanted to receive some words of consolation from the citizens. The defeat was a huge letdown for us as well. So as not to disappoint them again, we gave all our body and soul until the very end to win the election this time.Kim: I aim to be just myself, as I have always been. A first lady who can communicate with people, like anybody else, in what I call Kim Jung-sook-style. I am willing to contribute to building a society where no single person falls victim to injustice or discrimination, but where everyone can have a voice and be respected as much as any other. My husband once said he aims to be a president who can head to Gwanghwamun on his way home from work to have some soju with people. Like him, I would like to go shopping for groceries at Namdaemun Market (like everybody else). Going around the country from corner to corner since the 2012 election, I have listened to concerns and advice from local residents. I have and will always keep myself close to the ordinary citizens as first lady.Kim: I, too, have heard a lot about the concerns, and it’s really an unfortunate reality. It is every parent’s greatest pleasure to watch their children grow up. Moon has pledged to support parents in child care. That means it is the responsibility of the nation to ensure that the parents can take care of their children properly. One of the related pledges is the “10-to-4 policy,” a dual childcare system for working parents. Within a maximum 24-month period, working parents with children aged below 8 can have flexible working hours between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. without reductions to their wages. Another pledge is expanding the number of state-run or public day care centers and kindergartens to account for 40 percent of all children enrolled in such facilities. I hope to make a family-friendly society with the belief that “one’s child is everyone’s child.”By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)