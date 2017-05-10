SF9 confirms Asia tour in June

K-pop group SF9 (FNC Entertainment)

Rookie group SF9 is set to tour five Asian countries in June, its agency said Wednesday.“The tour will be titled, ‘2017 SF9 Be My Fantasy Asia Fan Meeting Tour,’” FNC Entertainment said. “Starting with June 16 in Bangkok, SF9 will visit Manila on June 18, Singapore on June 30, Taipei on July 9 and Hong Kong on July 16.”Since debuting in October 2016 with its first single “Feeling Sensation,” SF9 has enjoyed popularity here and abroad.Within five months of its debut, SF9 launched its international official fan club named Fantasy.Ahead of the group’s official debut in Japan on June 7, tickets for its first Japanese showcase “Fanfare” were sold out within a minute of their release in March.Since February, “Roar” from its first mini album “Burning Sensation” has topped the weekly music video chart on YinYueTai -- the biggest music video sharing site in China -- several times. The group was also on Billboard’s Global Top 10 Album chart in the same month.SF9 released its second mini album “Breaking Sensation” with the lead track “Easy Love” on April 18.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)