Samsung Elec to exhibit lifestyle TV mimicking art at Venice Biennale

Samsung Electronics will exhibit its lifestyle TV "The Frame" at the 57th Venice Biennale opening this weekend in Italy, the tech firm said Wednesday.



"The Frame" copies art with a bezel that looks like picture frames, a design concept targeting European consumers who work television sets into home decor. It offers UHD picture quality when turned on and shows a work of art when turned off.



Artist Lee Wan poses in front of "The Frame" TVs from Samsung Electronics that display his video work "Made in" in this photo provided by the tech firm in Seoul on May 10, 2017. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics will post 15 of the TVs at the Korean Pavilion, the press room and the VIP dining hall of the arts event to be held in Venice from May 13 to Nov. 26.The company will work with South Korean artist Lee Wan, one of the representatives of the country at the biennale, to feature the video work "Made in" through the TV as part of the exhibit "Counterbalance" at the Korean Pavilion."The Frame is the only product which can deliver the true intentions of artists while maintaining a sleek design," Lee said through a company press release.Han Seung-hee, vice president of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said the company has "redefined how a TV can beautify a consumer's space as part of their home decor object.""We are thrilled to have The Frame on display as part of this year's International Art Exhibition to promote the value of TV," Han said in the release. (Yonhap)