BTS drops ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ in Japan

Published : 2017-05-10 14:49
Updated : 2017-05-10 14:49

Bangtan Boys released the Japanese version of its single “Blood Sweat & Tears” along with its music video Wednesday.

It is the seven-member band’s third single to be released in Japan. In addition to the lead track, it also has Japanese versions of “Spring Day,” and “Not Today.”

The music video for the song’s original Korean version was released last October and reached 100 million hits on YouTube in just four months. 

Images from the music video of BTS’ “Blood Sweat & Tears” (Big Hit Entertainment)


According to BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment, the Japanese version of the music video will be more colorful and will focus more on the image of a “boy being seduced.”

BTS is one of the most popular boy bands in South Korea and was nominated a candidate for top social media artist by Billboard in April. It will be the first K-pop group to attend the Billboard Music Awards. 


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)




