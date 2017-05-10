CNBLUE to release new single in Japan

(Yonhap)

South Korean idol rock band CNBLUE will unveil its 11th Japanese single album "Shake" on Wednesday, the group's management agency said.Written and composed by member Jung Yong-hwa, the title piece "Shake" features a light band sound that makes its listeners want to shake their body, FNC Entertainment said.Besides the song, the album includes "Someone Else," also written and composed by Jung, and "Was So Perfect" by Lee Jong-hyun.CNBLUE is scheduled to hold a concert tour of Japanese cities -- "CNBLUE Spring Live 2017 Shake! Shake!" -- to mark the album's release. The tour will begin in Tokyo on May 17-18 and continue in Nagoya on June 17-18 and Osaka on June 21-22.