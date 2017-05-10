Moon urges armed forces to be on full guard against NK

(Yonhap)

Newly appointed President Moon Jae-in started off his term by requesting stern defense against North Korea, officials said.As soon as the National Election Commission confirmed him as state chief, Moon talked with Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at around 8:10 a.m.“Please report on North Korea’s recent actions and our military’s defense posture,” Moon was quoted as saying during the call.In addition to reporting on the nuclear testing ground and missile threats of the communist state, Lee said that South Korea’s military is fully ready to respond sternly and immediately to the North’s possible provocations.“As president, I have faith in our military’s capacities. I demand that the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all soldiers keep thorough guard (against the North),” Moon said.After the call, Moon was set to depart for Seoul National Cemetery to pay his respects, according to protocol. He will then to head for the National Assembly for his inauguration ceremony.(tellme@heraldcorp.com)