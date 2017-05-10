Moon Jae-in’s rivals concede defeat

“Although we shall have to wait until the end of the vote count, if the exit polls are true, I will find solace in the fact that I have revived the Liberty Korea Party,” Hong Joon-pyo, who was seen as coming in second, said at the party’s office in Yeouido, Seoul.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party also arrived at the situation room at the National Assembly at around 10:35 p.m. and briefly spoke about his position.
|(From left) Hong Joon-pyo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Yoo Seong-min and Sim Sang-jung (Yonhap)
“(I) was unable to fulfill the zest for change. ... I hope that the Republic of Korea steps forward into the future with the new president,” Ahn said, also offering his appreciation to his party members and supporters.
“I will continue to work for change and the future of the country.”
Other minor candidates followed suit, with Shim Sang-jeung of progressive Justice Party describing the election as an opportunity to boost the party’s popularity in a nation divided by two establishment conservative and center-left parties.
“I’m hoping this election will give us an opportunity to move forward,” said Shim. “I will begin anew by upholding the people’s hope for change.”
Yoo Seong-min of Bareun Party said the election gave him an opportunity to rebuild the conservatives.
“It was lonely and tough race, but I could finish thanks to the people who supported me. I’m able to find new hope thanks to those who resonate with the idea for reforming conservatism,” said Yoo.
By Yeo Jun-suk(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)