Acting president to quit after new president is declared

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn plans to offer his resignation as soon as a new president is declared, his office said Tuesday.Hwang is expected to make a phone call to the new president and offer his resignation Wednesday, the office said.An exit poll by the country's three major broadcasters showed that Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party would win the election with 41.4 percent of all votes.The National Election Commission is expected to declare the winner of the election early Wednesday.Hwang also plans to accept resignations of the presidential chief of staff and other presidential aides before a new president takes office.The incoming government will take office without a formal transition period, which usually lasts more than two months.Hwang took over as acting president in December when the National Assembly impeached then-President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.Park was ousted by the Constitutional Court in March.Both Park and Choi are currently in custody pending trial on corruption charges. (Yonhap)