10 S. Korean kindergartners killed in car accident in China

Ten South Korean kindergartners were killed in a traffic accident in China on Tuesday after a car carrying them caught fire, according to news reports.



The accident took place at around 9 a.m. in Weihai, Shandong Province, as the vehicle caught fire in a tunnel.



Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it was checking on the exact details of casualties, but Yonhap News reported that 10 South Korean children, a Chinese child were killed along with the driver. A Chinese instructor was severely injured, it added, citing officials at the South Korean Embassy in China.



A ministry official said the instructor was missing and that the embassy had dispatched a consul to the scene.





Reader contribution (Yonhap)