10 S. Korean kindergartners killed in car accident in China

Published : 2017-05-09 16:23
Updated : 2017-05-09 18:00

Ten South Korean kindergartners were killed in a traffic accident in China on Tuesday after a car carrying them caught fire, according to news reports.

The accident took place at around 9 a.m. in Weihai, Shandong Province, as the vehicle caught fire in a tunnel. 


Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it was checking on the exact details of casualties, but Yonhap News reported that 10 South Korean children, a Chinese child were killed along with the driver. A Chinese instructor was severely injured, it added, citing officials at the South Korean Embassy in China.

A ministry official said the instructor was missing and that the embassy had dispatched a consul to the scene. 

“What we know so far is that the accident occurred when the car taking the kindergartners to school was passing through a tunnel,” the official said.

“It’s unclear whether there was a fire, but a considerable number, around 10 or so, were killed, including the driver, and the accompanying instructor was missing. We’re looking into it.”

By Shin Hyon-hee  (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)

