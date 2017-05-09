[Election 2017] Early voting boosts turnout

For some Koreans, who could not afford to take a day off on Election Day, the two-day early voting system held last week was crucial to exercise their democratic right.
“I had to come to work today, so I voted last week. If I didn’t vote earlier, it would have been very difficult to vote,” said Park Ho-se, 28, who works in Busan.
As of 3 p.m., 63.7 percent of the eligible voters cast their ballots, including 26.06 percent of people who already participated in last week’s early voting, as well as votes of overseas Koreans.
The early voting period allowed voters to vote at some 3,500 polling stations installed across the nation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with the early voting turnout reaching a record high of 26.06 percent.
The National Election Commission expects the voter turnout to exceed the 80 percent mark as the polling stations close at 8 p.m.
For Yoon Yoon-sun, 25, who is looking for a job in Seoul and has to go back to her hometown to vote, the early voting system made it possible to save a lot of time.
“As I can vote anywhere now, it is so much easier for me to cast my ballot,” she said.
Others who already voted enjoyed their day sleeping late, resting and hanging out with their friends and family.
“I think I am going to see my friends today. It is better to vote earlier because I have the whole free day to myself without having to do something,” said Lee Doo-bin, 32-year-old office worker.
“A voting booth happened to be near where I work during the early voting period, so I just did it. It was very convenient and simple.”
Lee Chan-ho, 42, said he felt “very lighthearted” as he already voted. “I am enjoying my day while doing a little bit of work I should get done. I will go for a walk in the afternoon.”
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)