Samsung Display’s plant on fire



A fire broke out at Samsung Display’s plant located in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Tuesday morning but there were no casualties, according to local news reports.

At around 9:20 a.m., a fire broke out at a cooling tower, which is located at the top of the three-story building providing power and chemicals to assembly lines.

The fire authority in Chungcheong Province said the fire was extinguished around 10:15 a.m. and there are no casualties reported so far.

The display company did not immediately issue a statement about what caused the fire. (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



Caption: Yonhap