Korea culture schools to be established around the globe

Institutions to serve as base camp for those from other countries to experience Korean culture will be set up in 20 places around the world, a state-run institution that aims to spread the use of Korean language announced.



According to King Sejong Institute Foundation, 20 Sejong Culture Academies will be established in 20 cities by the end of this year. This includes institutes in Moscow, Russia; Sofia, Bulgaria; Vilnus, Lithuania; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Tehran, Iran; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, by the first half of 2017.



The foundation will operate the academies at 174 King Sejong Institutes in 58 countries across the world through the foundation. King Sejong Institute is a Korean-language center also run by the King Sejong Institute Foundation. The foundation said the academy aims to “spread the beauty of Korean culture globally” by allowing foreigners to experience and learn Korean culture firsthand.



“Those attending Sejong Culture Academy can learn about Korean culture through theory and practice. This will allow foreigners to have comprehensive understanding about Korean culture, along with studying Korean language,” said the foundation’s head Song Hyang-keun.



“Through the academy, King Sejong Institutes will spread not only Korean language, but Korean culture as well. It hopes to become a small Korea within the world.”



Last year, the King Sejong Institute Foundation launched a pilot program of its first Sejong Culture Academy in Hangzhou, China.



Traditional martial arts like taekwondo, traditional Korean music of “gukak,” Korean calligraphy “seoye” are some of the courses that will be taught at the academy along with those related to contemporary culture like K-pop and Korean dramas.





By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)