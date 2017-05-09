Facebook temporarily down in Korea on Election Day

Some Facebook users in Korea were unable to access their social media accounts Tuesday morning, the day of the country’s presidential election.At around 10 a.m., users said they tried to log into their Facebook accounts, but were not able to gain access for around 50 minutes.The site only said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”The Korean arm of the social media giant issued a statement around 11:30 a.m., saying, “Some users had difficulty accessing their Facebook accounts in the morning due to technical problems. The problem has now been resolved and we are sorry for the inconvenience.”A Facebook Korea spokesperson added, “It seems the problem did not only affect Korean users.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)