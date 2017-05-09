Hyundai Heavy, Samsung Heavy win contracts for VLCC orders

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries have succeeded in receiving orders for very large cargo containers amid increasing global demand.According to the Clarkson Research Institute, the increasing orders have been precipitated by the decline in newbuilding prices. The building prices hit the lowest point in 14 years of 80 million dollars in March, encouraging shipping companies to order new VLCCs to replace their outdated vessels.The rise in oil prices and operation of newly constructed oil refineries in Southeast Asia have also lead to the increase in VLCC orders.Following this trend, Hyundai Heavy has secured deals for two newly built VLCC’s from the world’s largest oil tanker shipping company, Flontline. Two more vessels are included as an option, and the deal is to be worth around 320 million dollars in total.Samsung Heavy has also signed a letter of intent with Greece’s shipping company Capital Maritime for eight VLCC’s. While the final contract is still to be made, the deal is expected to be worth around 650 million dollars once it is confirmed.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)