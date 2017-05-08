Stellar cast confirmed for cyclist hero movie

Rain (Rain Company)

Lee Bum-soo (Thespis Entertainment)

Kang So-ra (Yonhap)

The casting of Rain, Kang So-ra, Lee Bum-soo and Min Hyo-rin for an upcoming period flick has been confirmed.The film, which is based on the true story of Uhm Bok-dong, a cyclist active during the Japanese colonial era, is directed by Kim Yoo-seong.Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) who has appeared in American thrillers such as “Ninja Assassin” (2009) returns to the big screen to play the role of the bicycle hero. The character falls into cycling by accident, but through endless training rises to victory.Lee will play the independence fighter and cycling coach Hwang Jae-ho while Min will portray the chirpy manager of the cycling team. Kang will play Kim Hyung-shin, a woman who has lost her father to war and joined the independence movement.Lee is also making his debut as a producer for the film.The film is slated for local release next year.(doo@heraldcorp.com)