Seoul stocks extend rally ahead of presidential election

South Korean shares extended a rally Monday morning after touching an all-time high last week, amid hopes for an economic stimulus a day before voters go to the polls to choose their president.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 4.15 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,245.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



(Yonhap)

Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics gaining 0.53 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.66 percent, and No. 1 steelmaker Posco declined 1.12 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,134.45 won against the US dollar, down 1.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)