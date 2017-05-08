Rice: US should press China to take 'very tough steps' against NK

WASHINGTON -- The United States should say clearly to China that it should press North Korea hard enough to even cause the regime to collapse or see the US take those measures, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Sunday.

Rice said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that the North has made big strides in its pursuit of a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US, and that the key to the problem lies with China.





(Yonhap)

"In order to deal with that, you have to change the Chinese calculus, and I think that's what the administration's trying to do. They've worried most about the collapse of the regime, and their long border and instability on their border, Rice said.

"But you have to say to them, even if you have to take very tough steps that might ultimately collapse the regime, you have to take steps because we will if you don't. And I think that's the message that you're starting to see," she said.

Rice said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "reckless, maybe even a bit unstable."

Referring to the prospect of the communist nation perfecting capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons on an ICBM, Rice said: "That cannot be countenanced by any American president. I don't care who's in the White House." (Yonhap)