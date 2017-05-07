[Graphic News] Tablet market extends slide as consumer habits shift

IDC reported an 8.5 percent drop in global tablet shipments to 36.2 million. This was the 10th straight quarterly decline for tablets.Apple led the market with a 24.6 percent share in the first quarter, despite a 13 percent sales drop. Samsung sales fell 1.1 percent but retained the number two spot at 16.5 percent, data showed.China’s Huawei was the only major vendor to show growth -- reporting a 31.7 percent jump, garnering a 7.4 percent share, after introducing new “detachable” tablets powered by Microsoft Windows, IDC said.IDC estimated that Amazon, which does not report detailed sales figures, sold 2.2 million tablets for a 6 percent market share, Lenovo held the No. 5 spot with a market share of 5.7 percent, according to IDC.