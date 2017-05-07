North Korea detains another US citizen: official news agency

FT Island embarks on Japan tour

Published : 2017-05-07 17:42
Updated : 2017-05-07 17:42

FT Island kicked off its Japan tour, entitled “FT Island Arena Tour 2017-United Shadows,” in Aichi, Saturday, according to agency FNC Entertainment. 

FT Island (FNC Entertainment)
The agency said Saturday that after the Aichi concert, the group will visit Osaka on May 12 and hold concerts in Tokyo on June 1 and 2.

At the concert, the five-member group will mainly perform tracks from “United Shadows,” its seventh Japanese album released April 12. The album consists of 11 tunes, with lead track “Shadows,” all written by members of the band themselves, and swept several Japanese charts upon its release.

The group debuted in 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.” Aside from group activities, the band members have been pursuing individual careers, such as starring on TV variety shows and dramas.

Celebrating the group‘s 10th anniversary this year, FT Island will also perform at the 2017 Korea-Japan Super Rock Great Meeting rock festival in July at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

