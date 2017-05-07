FT Island embarks on Japan tour

|FT Island (FNC Entertainment)
At the concert, the five-member group will mainly perform tracks from “United Shadows,” its seventh Japanese album released April 12. The album consists of 11 tunes, with lead track “Shadows,” all written by members of the band themselves, and swept several Japanese charts upon its release.
The group debuted in 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.” Aside from group activities, the band members have been pursuing individual careers, such as starring on TV variety shows and dramas.
Celebrating the group‘s 10th anniversary this year, FT Island will also perform at the 2017 Korea-Japan Super Rock Great Meeting rock festival in July at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)