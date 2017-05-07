Original productions of hit musicals to land in Seoul

Poster for ”Dreamgirls“ (Charlotte Theater)

Poster for ”Chicago“ (Blue Square)

Poster for ”Cats“ (National Theater of Korea)

Smash hit musicals with Broadway casts have been landing in Korea to the excitement of musical lovers.Friday marks the final opening for online sales of tickets for “Dreamgirls,” being staged at Charlotte Theater in Jamsil-dong, southern Seoul. Produced jointly by local OD Company and Lotte Entertainment, the cast includes Broadway actors including Bre Jackson, Brit West and Candice Marie Woods.The Broadway musical, first produced in 1981, won six Tony Awards and was later adapted into a motion picture starring Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson and Eddie Murphy.Having first landed in Korea on April 4, the show will continue until June 25. Tickets range from 60,000 won ($53) to 140,000 won.It plays at 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. No performances are scheduled for Mondays.The musical runs for 2 1/2 hours, including a 20-minute intermission.Before the month of May is over, fans will be treated to another time-tested classic, “Chicago.” Winner of six Tony, including for best revival, “Chicago” epitomizes the meaning of Broadway show in its flamboyant style, choreograph and performances.Terra C. Macleod will reprise her role as Velma Kelly as will Dylis Croman for her role as Roxie Hart. The two anchor the colorful crime drama, running for two hours and 35 minutes, including the 20 minute break.“Chicago,” hosted by Seensee Company and cast by US Tour Company, is held at Blue Square - Samsung Electronics Hall in Hannam-dong, Seoul. It runs from May 27 to July 23, and the performances are held at 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Musical fans in Korea will be bracing for feline fever in July, as an officially licensed production of “Cats” will be performed in front of Seoul audiences from July 11 to Sept. 10 at Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea.Originally staged on the famed West End of London, “Cats” won best musical at both the Laurence Olivier Awards and Tonys, and remains one of the most beloved shows in the business.Brad Little, whose illustrious stage career includes the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play Old Deuteronomy.Laura Emmitt will be playing the role of Grizabella, particularly well known in Korea for “Memory,” and Will Richardson will play the role of the Rum Tum Tugger.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 150,000 won.Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Weekdays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.“Cats” lasts for two hours and 40 minutes, including the intermission.Prior to the Seoul performances, the show will be staged at Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, from June 29 to July 2 at the Gimhae Arts and Sports Center.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)