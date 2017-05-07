Shin Hye-sung celebrates 12 years of solo career

Shin Hye-sung performs at a fan meeting at Kyung Hee University on Saturday. (Liveworks Company)

Shin Hye-sung performs at a fan meeting at Kyung Hee University on Saturday. (Liveworks Company)

Shin Hye-sung celebrated 12 years of his solo singing career with a fan meeting Saturday at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in Seoul.Some 3,000 fans attended the event, according to the agency Liveworks Company. The show kicked off with “Mirror,” a track from “Love of May,” the singer’s first solo album released in 2005.Songs like “Buen Camino (Good Path),” “A Song for You” and “Don’t Leave” followed.Shin, the lead vocalist of the veteran K-pop group Shinhwa that debuted in 1998, has also been active as a soloist, releasing eight albums.The fan meeting was a lively affair with Shin playing games featuring golf, the singer’s longtime hobby, with fans onstage.Fellow Shinhwa teammate Kim Dong-wan made a guest appearance, singing “Handkerchief,” the lead single from his own solo debut album.“Thank you sincerely to all the fans for being here today,” said Shin. “Today’s fan meeting was an opportunity to look back on memories.”Shin will also be performing at Shinhwa’s 2017 Shinhwa Summer Live Move concerts at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on June 17 and 18.(doo@heraldcorp.com)