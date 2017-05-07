Samsung Fire & Marine buys stake in Vietnamese insurer

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., South Korea's top non-life insurance company, said Sunday that it has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in a Vietnamese non-life insurer, as part of its efforts to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian country.



Under the deal with a Vietnamese state-run oil firm, Petrolimex, Samsung Fire will buy the stake in PJICO, Vietnam's fifth-largest non-life insurer with a 7 percent market share.



The value of the deal was not disclosed.Samsung Fire established its operations in Vietnam in 2002, and its insurance premiums reached 53.8 billion won ($47.3 million) there last year, with its pretax income totaling 6.9 billion won. (Yonhap)