Samsung Fire & Marine buys stake in Vietnamese insurer

Published : 2017-05-07 11:31
Updated : 2017-05-07 11:31

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., South Korea's top non-life insurance company, said Sunday that it has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in a Vietnamese non-life insurer, as part of its efforts to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian country.

Under the deal with a Vietnamese state-run oil firm, Petrolimex, Samsung Fire will buy the stake in PJICO, Vietnam's fifth-largest non-life insurer with a 7 percent market share.

(Yonhap)

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Samsung Fire established its operations in Vietnam in 2002, and its insurance premiums reached 53.8 billion won ($47.3 million) there last year, with its pretax income totaling 6.9 billion won. (Yonhap)

