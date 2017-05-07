Chaebol owner-managers make huge income in 2016

Major owner-managers of conglomerates in South Korea, known as chaebol here, earned at least 10 billion won ($8.8 million) in dividends, compensation and other income in 2016, data showed Sunday.



According to the data by market Chaebul.com and conglomerates' 2016 business reports, Lee Kun-hee, chairman of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. and chief of No. 1 conglomerate Samsung Group, topped the income list with 195.4 billion won last year.



This undated file photo shows the headquarters of Samsung Electronics Co. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

The figure includes dividends, pay and bonuses, severance pay, stock options and other income. The data covers 30 owner-managers of local conglomerates.Lee was followed by Chung Mong-koo, chairman of leading automaker Hyundai Motor Group, with 98 billion won, and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won with 62.6 billion won.Chung Eui-son, Hyundai Motor Co.'s vice chairman and son of the Hyundai Motor Group chairman, received 57.2 billion won in dividends and compensation, with Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and de facto leader of Samsung Group, earning 48.8 billion won.Suh Kyung-bae, chief of South Korea's top cosmetics maker AmorePacific Group, reported 34.3 billion won, with two other owner-managers seeing the combined amount of dividends and compensation reaching the 30 billion-won range.Hong Ra-hee, the wife of Lee Kun-hee and former director of the Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, received 30.9 billion won in dividends last year. (Yonhap)