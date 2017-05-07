US House of Representatives seeking integrated intelligence on NK

The United States House of Representative has introduced a bill on integrating intelligence on North Korea, a report said Saturday.



Voice of America said Democratic Party Rep. Stephanie Murphy is the main sponsor of the bill titled "H.R. 2175: North Korea Intelligence Enhancement Act." The purpose of the bill is "to direct the Director of National Intelligence to establish an integration cell to monitor and enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions with respect to North Korea, and for other purposes."



Under the act, the integration cell would be tasked with the following: coordinating and synchronizing all intelligence collection related to the implementation of sanctions against North Korea; integrating the early warning systems of the intelligence community with respect to detecting activities by North Korea to proliferate weapons of mass destruction; identifying any gaps in intelligence relating to the monitoring of the nuclear weapons program of North Korea; and providing net assessments and recommendations to the Director of National Intelligence relating to North Korea.If formed, the integration cell will be headed by a senior intelligence official.Within 180 days after the enactment of the bill, and then annually afterward, the director of National Intelligence will be asked to submit to Congress a report on the activities of the integration cell and recommendations for the better collection of intelligence on North Korea. (Yonhap)