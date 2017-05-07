Pentagon eyeing military connection between Iran, NK: report

The United States is eyeing a military connection between Iran and North Korea after Tehran attempted to test-fire a missile from a submarine earlier this week, a news report said Friday.



The missile launch from a "midget" submarine on Tuesday provided US officials more evidence of North Korean influence in the Islamic Republic, with intelligence reports saying the submarine was based on a North Korean design, Fox News reported.



The submarine was the same type that sank a South Korean warship in 2010, the report said, referring to the sinking of the frigate Cheonan that killed 46 sailors in the Yellow Sea.Pentagon officials determined that Iran was attempting to launch a Jask-2 cruise missile underwater for the first time, even though the launch failed, the report said.A Iranian ballistic missile test-fired in January was also based on a North Korean design, and last year, Iran also conducted another missile launch similar to a North Korean Musudan, the most advanced missile Pyongyang has successful tested to date, the report said. (Yonhap)