Hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz to judge preliminary round of ‘Show Me the Money’ in New York

Swizz Beatz (Yonhap)

American rapper and producer Swizz Beatz was set to judge the preliminary round of season six of Mnet’s hip-hop competition “Show Me the Money” in New York on Saturday, according to Mnet.Swizz Beatz is joining the preliminary audition as a special judge at Brooklyn Studios.The global rapper, who is married to singer Alicia Keys, has produced songs for artists such as Madonna, Britney Spears, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Beyonce. He received a Grammy Award for “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” with Jay-Z in 2011.This is not the first time for the music show to have an international artist as a special judges. Snoop Dogg was a judge in Korea for season four of “Show Me the Money” in 2015, while producer Timbaland also participated as a special judge during auditions in Los Angeles, California, for season five in 2016.Meanwhile, “Show Me the Money” finished the first round of auditions in Korea on April 30, where some 12,000 contestants flocked to show off their rap skills. Following the New York auditions, another round of auditions for Los Angeles is set to for Tuesday.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)