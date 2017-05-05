[Newsmaker] Korea’s fourth communications satellite launched

Korea launched its fourth broadcasting and communications satellite, Korea Sat-7, Friday, according to Korean satellite operator KT SAT.



KT SAT, owned by Korea Telecom, said it launched its new satellite Korea Sat-7, also called Mugunghwa-7, at 7:27 a.m. at the Guiana Space Center at Kourou in French Guiana.



The company now operates four satellites, including the Korea Sat-5, Korea Sat-6 and Chollian.



“The ICT Ministry has already completed the registration with the International Telecommunications Union so that the Mugunghwa-7 is successfully launched and operated,” said Choi Yeong-hae, an official from the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning in charge of the project.



Korea Sat-7 is slated to be positioned at 116 degrees east on May 16 and to provide services in June after undergoing performance tests for a month.





