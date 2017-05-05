Social media inundated with early voters’ selfies

Hyundai’s Grandeur HG most popular used car

Published : 2017-05-05 13:48
Updated : 2017-05-05 13:48

 Hyundai Motor’s luxury lineup Grandeur HG sedan has been selected as the most popular used car, industry data showed Friday.

According to data compiled by used car dealer SK Encar, Hyundai’s Grandeur HG ranked No. 1 in terms of the accumulated number of people who viewed the model on the used car dealer’s website between Jan. 1 and April 24 this year.

A total of 443,790 people viewed the Grandeur HG in the cited period, which equates to 3,900 people per day on average. 

Hyundai Motor’s luxury lineup Grandeur HG sedan. Hyundai Motor Group

“Local carmakers showed an upper hand among compact, large-size, SUV and RV models,” said SK Encar.

“Consumers showed high interest for mid-size sedans rolled out by German brands.”

Following on the list was the German luxury BMW 5-series sedan with 412,574 visitors. The German-based premium Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan came in at third with 362,968 visitors, data showed.

In the compact car category, GM Korea’s best-selling compact car Spark flagged first place with 202,427 visitors.

Kia Motors, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, secured second and third spots with the All New Morning and Ray respectively, data showed.

 By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

