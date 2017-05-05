Hyundai’s Grandeur HG most popular used car

According to data compiled by used car dealer SK Encar, Hyundai’s Grandeur HG ranked No. 1 in terms of the accumulated number of people who viewed the model on the used car dealer’s website between Jan. 1 and April 24 this year.
A total of 443,790 people viewed the Grandeur HG in the cited period, which equates to 3,900 people per day on average.
|Hyundai Motor’s luxury lineup Grandeur HG sedan. Hyundai Motor Group
“Local carmakers showed an upper hand among compact, large-size, SUV and RV models,” said SK Encar.
“Consumers showed high interest for mid-size sedans rolled out by German brands.”
Following on the list was the German luxury BMW 5-series sedan with 412,574 visitors. The German-based premium Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan came in at third with 362,968 visitors, data showed.
In the compact car category, GM Korea’s best-selling compact car Spark flagged first place with 202,427 visitors.
Kia Motors, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, secured second and third spots with the All New Morning and Ray respectively, data showed.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)