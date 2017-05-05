BoA to release live performance of ‘Spring Rain’

BoA (S.M. Entertainment)

BoA on Friday was to release a live performance of her new song “Spring Rain” at 6 p.m.According to S.M. Entertainment, BoA’s song was to be released via it SM Town Channels on Naver TV and YouTube.“This video will allow fans to experience firsthand BoA’s singing skills and her mellow voice, and will feature a different charm compared to music videos,” the agency said.The song, released on April 28, is a rhythm and blues number written by local artist Kenzie. He has written several of BoA’s hit songs, including “My Name,” “Garden in the Air,” and “Moto.”BoA, 30, debuted in 2000 and immediately earned her reputation as a K-pop sensation. She has since built a respectable career as a musician both locally and globally, particularly in Japan.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)