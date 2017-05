Track list of Psy’s new album (YG Entertainment)

Psy’s new album is to be titled “New Face,” YG Entertainment announced Thursday.The lyrics of the title song present a public yearning for a “new face,” raising speculation it is suggestive of a “new face” leading the country, in light of the looming presidential elections.The album will release Wednesday, the day after the May 9 Election Day.(doo@heraldcorp.com)