Korea, China, Japan finance ministers to hold talks in Yokohama

Finance ministers and central bank governors of South Korea, China and Japan will hold talks to coordinate policies and strengthen cooperation in the emergence of trade protectionism, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.



The trilateral meeting will be held Friday in the Japanese city of Yokohama, with South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho to be the chairperson, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.



Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will also attend the gathering.The policymakers from the three countries will exchange views on the recent trends in the global and regional financial markets and discuss ways to increase policy coordination in Northeast Asia as trade protectionism is spreading across the world led by the United States, the ministry said.Meanwhile, the top officials will also attend the ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting on the same day. (Yonhap)