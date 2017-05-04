Dark red poster, video clip tease G-Dragon’s upcoming world tour

A poster for G-Dragon‘s upcoming world tour (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon’s agency YG Entertainment revealed a promotional poster and video clip of the singer-rapper’s upcoming world tour Wednesday on its official website.The poster sports G-Dragon’s face up close, heavily textured and tinted in red. Written at the top are the words “Act III: Motte 3,” a reference to the Korean word “mo-tae” meaning “matrix.”On the poster, the word is printed in different languages on G-Dragon’s face. “G-Dragon 2017 World Tour ‘Moment of Truth The End’” is written at the bottom.The video clip features G-Dragon splattering red liquid onto Chinese letters that stand for the word “matrix.”During the concerts, the singer will be revealing the story of the third act of his life, filled with glitzy success and solitude, according to YG.Creative director Willo Perron, who has worked with global stars Rihanna, Kanye West and Drake, will collaborate with G-Dragon on stage design.The tour will kick off at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul on June 10. G-Dragon is then set to tour Macao, Singapore, Bangkok, Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Miami, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Oakland, Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo. Additional cities are to be announced.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)