[Graphic News] Could weather affect voter turnout?

Many factors come into play determining voter turnout and conventional wisdom is a bad weather could dampen electoral participation.Yet, a look at past elections in South Korea does not show a clear correlation between weather conditions and voter participation rates.In the previous 2012 poll in which Park Geun-hye was elected as president, the morning low in Seoul recorded 10 degrees below zero. But the voter turnout was 12.8 percent points higher than in elections held in warmer times.For Tuesday’s 19th presidential election, the weather forecast has cloudy skies with sporadic rainfalls for most parts of the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the southwestern Gwangju and Jeolla region and Jeju Island will see 5 to 20 milliliters of rain throughout the Election Day. The southeastern region is expected to see rain only in the afternoon.