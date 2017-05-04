NK nuclear test site shows continued activity

WASHINGTON -- Recent satellite imagery showed continued activity at North Korea's nuclear test site, such as water pumping from a test tunnel and personnel playing volleyball games, a website monitoring the North said.



It is unclear, however, if such activity indicates that a nuclear test has been cancelled, the facility is in stand-by mode or that a test is imminent, the website 38 North said in a report published Tuesday.





(Yonhap)

"The presence of a large number of people dispersed throughout the facility in the latest image, however, is unusual and almost assuredly a component of an overall North Korean deception and propaganda effort," it said.Concerns spiked earlier this month that the North could conduct its sixth nuclear test to mark important national holidays, such as the anniversary of the birth of national founder Kim Il-sung and the founding anniversary of the North's military. But no test has taken place. (Yonhap)