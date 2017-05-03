Philippines gets surprise visit from ‘K-pop Star’ runner-up Kriesha Tiu

Cebu got a pleasant surprise last weekend when Filipino-American K-pop star Kriesha Tiu visited her birthplace in the Philippines, and met her fans there.According to her agency Urban Works Ent, Tiu visited the city on Sunday where she attended a fan meeting and appeared on local TV.“Tiu’s visit was originally supposed to have been a vacation with her family. But the news got out and the local fans prepared various events for her,” the company said.After meeting some 500 fans in the tropical city, she appeared in morning show “Maayong Buntag Kapamilya” and talks show “MagTV Na” aired on Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN.Tiu was the member of Kwins which came in second place in Korean audition program “K-pop Star” season 6, which aired from November 2016 to April this year.K-pop giant Yang Hyun-suk, head of YG Entertainment who was one of the judges for the show, jokingly said that he wanted to buy out her contract with Urban Works so she could sign with YG.Tiu is slated to make her official debut as a singer later in the month.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)